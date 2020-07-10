104 Bristol Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with tons of greenspace! Spacious eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer hook up's in the pantry area. Sizeable living room and bedrooms. One car attached garage adds storage space. The yard has tons of room for entertaining!



Small pets only, max 2! $250 non-refundable pet deposit, $25 per month per pet monthly pet fee.



1 year lease minimum. $925/month. $925 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.