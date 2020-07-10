All apartments in London
104 Bristol Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:50 PM

104 Bristol Avenue

104 Bristol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 Bristol Avenue, London, OH 43140

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with tons of greenspace! Spacious eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer hook up's in the pantry area. Sizeable living room and bedrooms. One car attached garage adds storage space. The yard has tons of room for entertaining!

Small pets only, max 2! $250 non-refundable pet deposit, $25 per month per pet monthly pet fee.

1 year lease minimum. $925/month. $925 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Bristol Avenue have any available units?
104 Bristol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in London, OH.
Is 104 Bristol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 Bristol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Bristol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Bristol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 104 Bristol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 104 Bristol Avenue offers parking.
Does 104 Bristol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Bristol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Bristol Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 Bristol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 Bristol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 Bristol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Bristol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Bristol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Bristol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Bristol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

