Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

747 Tamarack Court · (513) 737-2640
Location

747 Tamarack Court, Lebanon, OH 45036

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 747 Tamarack Court, · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Property Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
747 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA, beautifully appointed, traditional home is ready for your move in! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lebanon schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

(RLNE5851749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Tamarack Court, have any available units?
747 Tamarack Court, has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 Tamarack Court, have?
Some of 747 Tamarack Court,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Tamarack Court, currently offering any rent specials?
747 Tamarack Court, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Tamarack Court, pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Tamarack Court, is pet friendly.
Does 747 Tamarack Court, offer parking?
Yes, 747 Tamarack Court, does offer parking.
Does 747 Tamarack Court, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Tamarack Court, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Tamarack Court, have a pool?
No, 747 Tamarack Court, does not have a pool.
Does 747 Tamarack Court, have accessible units?
No, 747 Tamarack Court, does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Tamarack Court, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 Tamarack Court, has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Tamarack Court, have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Tamarack Court, does not have units with air conditioning.
