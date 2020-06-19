747 Tamarack Court,

Amenities

747 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA, beautifully appointed, traditional home is ready for your move in! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lebanon schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**



