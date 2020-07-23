45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, OH
1 of 21
1 of 170
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 39
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 54
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 58
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 17
The oldest inn in Ohio, The Golden Lamb Inn, began lodging folks in Lebanon in 1803. It isn't the most famous aspect of the city, but it certainly is the most enduring. For anyone visiting here, there is no more fitting place to stay.
The moon and Lebanon have a relationship unlike any other town. Neil Armstrong made his home at a farm here following his return on Apollo 11. Woody Harrelson grew up here. Even Charles Cretors, creator of the world's first popcorn machine, hailed from this southwestern Ohio town. For a city of 20,033 within the metropolitan range of Cincinnati, that claim to fame is undoubtedly impressive. When you walk down Broadway Street and look up into the night sky, notice the moon; it shines extra bright on Lebanon. See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lebanon provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Lebanon. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.