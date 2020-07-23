45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, OH

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
148 Fieldstone Way
148 Fieldstone Way, Lebanon, OH
Luxurious 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths house with over 2,798 sq ft living space. Central air. 2 car attached garage. Appliances includes: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. No Pets. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 170

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
26 Units Available
Landen
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1762 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 03:07 PM
4 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Latitude at Deerfield Crossing I & II
5265 Natorp Blvd, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1851 sqft
Luxury Condo 3-bedroom unit for rent with a big living room. Bedrooms and Living Room all have amazing lake views. 2.5 bathrooms, total 1851 sqft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1076 Weeping Willow Lane
1076 Weeping Willow Ln, Warren County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
6817 Lady Abigail Drive
6817 Lady Abigail Dr, Mason, OH
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brand new house in Mason. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3860 Elter Lane
3860 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1576 sqft
RARE and gorgeous sun-filled end unit 3-bedroom townhouse with 2-car garage & basement! Newer carpet in bedrooms! Gas fireplace, cute kitchen with breakfast nook and walkout to patio and treed views.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7883 Yellowwood Drive
7883 Yellowwood Drive, Mason, OH
Spacious over 3500sf living area single family home in White Blossom community on cul-de-sac street. Granite kit w/SS appliances, hardwood floors,large private backyard, finished basement. Move in ready!

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5131 Franklin Park Drive
5131 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Town House with Walk-out Lower Level w. Garage, Wooded view. Great Location, Close to parks, and Down Town Mason. No Pets, Agent/Owner

1 of 39

Last updated April 16 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
5729 Pepperridge Ct Maineville Oh 45039-7274
5729 Pepperridge Court, Warren County, OH
Great open floor plan with large family room and equipped kitchen. Relaxing front porch and nice flat low-maintenance fenced-in rear yard. Full unfinished basement.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6263 Crooked Creek Drive
6263 Crooked Creek Drive, Mason, OH
Great home with a private oasis, two tiered deck, wooded back yard with sound of a running creek in the back. New Stainless appliances.New Granite Counter Top. Fresh paint, newer carpet, updated Master Bath, Newer Windows.

1 of 19

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Landen
9265 White Pine Drive,
9265 White Pine Drive, Warren County, OH
9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1380 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
5 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
29 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
27 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1373 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
18 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated April 30 at 08:59 PM
$
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
City Guide for Lebanon, OH

The oldest inn in Ohio, The Golden Lamb Inn, began lodging folks in Lebanon in 1803. It isn't the most famous aspect of the city, but it certainly is the most enduring. For anyone visiting here, there is no more fitting place to stay.

The moon and Lebanon have a relationship unlike any other town. Neil Armstrong made his home at a farm here following his return on Apollo 11. Woody Harrelson grew up here. Even Charles Cretors, creator of the world's first popcorn machine, hailed from this southwestern Ohio town. For a city of 20,033 within the metropolitan range of Cincinnati, that claim to fame is undoubtedly impressive. When you walk down Broadway Street and look up into the night sky, notice the moon; it shines extra bright on Lebanon. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lebanon, OH

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lebanon provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Lebanon. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

