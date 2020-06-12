/
2 bedroom apartments
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, OH
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing Apartments
1111 Deerfield Rd, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
854 sqft
Deerfield Crossing apartments offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lebanon
870 Franklin Rd., Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1274 sqft
Redwood Lebanon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Lebanon West Apartments
108 Rough Way, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1200 sqft
2BR 2BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833368)
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
7 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1114 sqft
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1270 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Landen
1 Unit Available
9173 Yarmouth Drive
9173 Yarmouth Drive, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live in Nantucket, close to everything in town. Tucked back from the main road, but near shops, groceries, highways, schools, hospitals, and the library.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
37 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1243 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Barbara Park
19 Units Available
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
9 Units Available
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Landen
20 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
