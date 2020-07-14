Redwood Lebanon

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per home
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages w/ driveways: Included in lease. Garage lot.