Redwood Lebanon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Redwood Lebanon

870 Franklin Rd. · (612) 260-7455
Location

870 Franklin Rd., Lebanon, OH 45036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,274

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Birchwood-1

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,472

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Lebanon.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Redwood Lebanon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being minutes from historic downtown Lebanon surrounded by charming greenery, with all the amenities of the Lebanon community just a stone's throw away. You can even commute to Cincinnati and Dayton in under 40 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per home
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages w/ driveways: Included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Lebanon have any available units?
Redwood Lebanon offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,274. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Lebanon have?
Some of Redwood Lebanon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Lebanon currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Lebanon is offering the following rent specials: Get a $250 security deposit!*
Is Redwood Lebanon pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Lebanon is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Lebanon offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Lebanon offers parking.
Does Redwood Lebanon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Lebanon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Lebanon have a pool?
No, Redwood Lebanon does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Lebanon have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Lebanon has accessible units.
Does Redwood Lebanon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Lebanon has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Lebanon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Lebanon has units with air conditioning.
