All apartments in Lake Darby
Find more places like 827 Prairie Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Darby, OH
/
827 Prairie Road
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

827 Prairie Road

827 Prairie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

827 Prairie Road, Lake Darby, OH 43119
Westpoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
827 Prairie Rd (Galloway) Hilliard Schools - NON SMOKING--Single family 2 story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Eat in kitchen with electric stove , refrigerator , dishwasher and microwave hood. Hardwood , carpet and vinyl flooring. Washer and dryer hookup in partial finished basement. Home does have dining room, central air and family room . Attached 2 car garage. Small pet under 20lbs. with $300 deposit and $15 mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage on move out and $100 nonrefundable). Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5526912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Prairie Road have any available units?
827 Prairie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Darby, OH.
What amenities does 827 Prairie Road have?
Some of 827 Prairie Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Prairie Road currently offering any rent specials?
827 Prairie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Prairie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Prairie Road is pet friendly.
Does 827 Prairie Road offer parking?
Yes, 827 Prairie Road offers parking.
Does 827 Prairie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Prairie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Prairie Road have a pool?
No, 827 Prairie Road does not have a pool.
Does 827 Prairie Road have accessible units?
No, 827 Prairie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Prairie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Prairie Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Prairie Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 827 Prairie Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHFairborn, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHLincoln Village, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLondon, OHPowell, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCircleville, OHSunbury, OHPataskala, OHUrbana, OHJohnstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus