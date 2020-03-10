827 Prairie Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

827 Prairie Rd (Galloway) Hilliard Schools - NON SMOKING--Single family 2 story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Eat in kitchen with electric stove , refrigerator , dishwasher and microwave hood. Hardwood , carpet and vinyl flooring. Washer and dryer hookup in partial finished basement. Home does have dining room, central air and family room . Attached 2 car garage. Small pet under 20lbs. with $300 deposit and $15 mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage on move out and $100 nonrefundable). Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5526912)