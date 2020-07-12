60 Apartments for rent in Kettering, OH with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
58 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2033 Culver Avenue
2033 Culver Avenue, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1196 sqft
GREAT HOME ON A NICE STREET IN KETTERING - JUST AROUND THE CORNER FROM DOT'S MARKET. NEW FLOORS AND UPDATED KITCHEN/BATH. FENCED YARD AND LARGE LAUNDRY AREA WITH STORAGE. 1.5 CAR GARAGE AND ON STREET PARKING.
Results within 1 mile of Kettering
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.
Results within 5 miles of Kettering
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$814
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
845 sqft
A charming community with a modern update. This community is located off State Route 35 and I-675. Apartments are pet-friendly with spacious rooms and updated appliances. Flexible lease terms available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$643
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oakwood Apartments in West Carrollton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3128 Alexander Place
3128 Alexander Place, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1568 sqft
205 Available 07/15/20 Location and amenities can't be beat! This well cared for 3 bed 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is one you won't want to miss. Located in Beavercreeks Brookstone Community and minutes from popular shopping, dining and major highways.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
157 Grove Ave
157 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 1 bath apartment with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. Carpet in bedrooms. Has living room and dining room. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included.
City Guide for Kettering, OH

Situated about 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati in the cozy Dayton suburbs, Kettering, OH, is one of the Buckeye State’s most affordable and family-friendly small cities. Interested in finding an apartment for rent in Kettering? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve clicked on the right website, because setting people up in the apartments of their dreams is what we do best! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kettering, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kettering apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

