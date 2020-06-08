1004 Ansel Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply. Sorry - no Section 8 or other rent vouchers or subsidies.



Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, nonrefundable.



