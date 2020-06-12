/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:56 PM
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Johnstown, OH
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Downtown Johnstown
Contact for Availability
Redwood Johnstown
211 Redwood Dr, Johnstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1209 sqft
Redwood Johnstown is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Johnstown
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
West Albany
2 Units Available
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Albany Commons
17 Units Available
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Central College
29 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1223 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$976
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fodor
6 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
Central College
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated April 22 at 08:34pm
East Broad
Contact for Availability
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.