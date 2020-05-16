5674 Buenos Aires Blvd

Amenities
3BD/2BA single house in Huber Ridge, Westerville - Property Id: 280364
This is a clean 3BR/2BA brick ranch at Buenos Aires Blvd, Westerville.
Westerville schools. Good location in Huber Ridge. Close to Easton Shopping Mall and uptown Westerville. Close to 161 & I-270;
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms;
Move-in ready. In great condition;
Central A/C; 2 yr old gas furnace and gas water heater; Closet in each bedroom;
Washer & dryer hook-up in house;
One attached Garage w/ remote control;
Backyard enclosed by bushes;
One block away from Huber Ridge elementary school. See your children to school.
Tenants pay all the utilities. Non-smoke unit. Pet negotiable. At least one year lease. We do not accept section 8. Net monthly income 3X rent. Credit score 650. A good neighborhood to live in. Take this as your new home. For more information and pictures, please email or text 217-4120522. If there is no response on Sunday, I will get back to you on Monday. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280364
(RLNE5782397)