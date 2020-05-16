All apartments in Huber Ridge
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

5674 Buenos Aires Blvd

5674 Buenos Aires Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5674 Buenos Aires Boulevard, Huber Ridge, OH 43081

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
3BD/2BA single house in Huber Ridge, Westerville - Property Id: 280364

This is a clean 3BR/2BA brick ranch at Buenos Aires Blvd, Westerville.
Westerville schools. Good location in Huber Ridge. Close to Easton Shopping Mall and uptown Westerville. Close to 161 & I-270;
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms;
Move-in ready. In great condition;
Central A/C; 2 yr old gas furnace and gas water heater; Closet in each bedroom;
Washer & dryer hook-up in house;
One attached Garage w/ remote control;
Backyard enclosed by bushes;
One block away from Huber Ridge elementary school. See your children to school.
Tenants pay all the utilities. Non-smoke unit. Pet negotiable. At least one year lease. We do not accept section 8. Net monthly income 3X rent. Credit score 650. A good neighborhood to live in. Take this as your new home. For more information and pictures, please email or text 217-4120522. If there is no response on Sunday, I will get back to you on Monday. Thanks!
Property Id 280364

(RLNE5782397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd have any available units?
5674 Buenos Aires Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huber Ridge, OH.
What amenities does 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd have?
Some of 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5674 Buenos Aires Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd offers parking.
Does 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd have a pool?
No, 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5674 Buenos Aires Blvd has units with air conditioning.

