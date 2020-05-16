5674 Buenos Aires Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3BD/2BA single house in Huber Ridge, Westerville - Property Id: 280364



This is a clean 3BR/2BA brick ranch at Buenos Aires Blvd, Westerville.

Westerville schools. Good location in Huber Ridge. Close to Easton Shopping Mall and uptown Westerville. Close to 161 & I-270;

3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms;

Move-in ready. In great condition;

Central A/C; 2 yr old gas furnace and gas water heater; Closet in each bedroom;

Washer & dryer hook-up in house;

One attached Garage w/ remote control;

Backyard enclosed by bushes;

One block away from Huber Ridge elementary school. See your children to school.

Tenants pay all the utilities. Non-smoke unit. Pet negotiable. At least one year lease. We do not accept section 8. Net monthly income 3X rent. Credit score 650. A good neighborhood to live in. Take this as your new home. For more information and pictures, please email or text 217-4120522. If there is no response on Sunday, I will get back to you on Monday. Thanks!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280364

Property Id 280364



(RLNE5782397)