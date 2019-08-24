Rent Calculator
All apartments in Huber Ridge
Find more places like 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huber Ridge, OH
/
5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard
5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard, Huber Ridge, OH 43081
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner/Agent OPEN SUNDAY 8/18 2-4pm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard have any available units?
5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huber Ridge, OH
.
Is 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huber Ridge
.
Does 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5540 Buenos Aires Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
