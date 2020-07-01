All apartments in Hilliard
Last updated April 16 2020 at 2:15 AM

5377 Crescent Drive

5377 Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5377 Crescent Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Hilliard Schools
View walk thru video here:
http://VipRentalHouses.com
3 Bedrooms
1 full bath
Kitchen updates
Deck
Long drive way for off street parking
New carpet
1st floor laundry
Shed

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
Good Credit Required
No Evictions
No Criminal

Click this link below to download our rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Us Today 614-274-1151

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRentalHouses.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5377 Crescent Drive have any available units?
5377 Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
Is 5377 Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5377 Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5377 Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5377 Crescent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilliard.
Does 5377 Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5377 Crescent Drive offers parking.
Does 5377 Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5377 Crescent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5377 Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 5377 Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5377 Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 5377 Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5377 Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5377 Crescent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5377 Crescent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5377 Crescent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

