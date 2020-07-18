3491 Paxton Dr Hilliard Oh 43026-1822

This ranch home has a possible 4th bedroom or use it for another TV room or office. Nicely updated kitchen with a wine fridge and plenty of counter and cabinet. Walk in pantry too. Some wood floors. This home has a fenced yard and patio along with a one car garage. It is located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to 270 and downtown Hilliard. Everything on one level. Includes a washer and dryer. No pets or smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
