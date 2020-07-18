Rent Calculator
All apartments in Hamilton
Find more places like 808 Prytania Avenue.
Home
/
Hamilton, OH
/
808 Prytania Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 11
808 Prytania Avenue
808 Prytania Avenue
·
Location
808 Prytania Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home. New flooring throughout, new appliances, fenced in yard and garage. 24 month lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 Prytania Avenue have any available units?
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
Hamilton Rent Report
Hamilton Rent Report
.
Is 808 Prytania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 Prytania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Prytania Avenue pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Hamilton
pet friendly listings in Hamilton
.
Does 808 Prytania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 808 Prytania Avenue offers parking.
Does 808 Prytania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Prytania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Prytania Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 Prytania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 Prytania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 Prytania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Prytania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Prytania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Prytania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Prytania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
