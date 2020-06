Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial unfinished basement, 1 car detached garage and a parking pad out back as well. Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Section 8 Accepted**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE2358868)