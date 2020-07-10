699 Pondview Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath Grove City condo features all the modern amenities you are looking for. Your first-floor features hardwood floors and an updated and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The Private patio includes a built in BBQ grill and leads to the large two car garage. Your master bedroom is complete with beautiful vaulted ceilings, an en-suite bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included with this home. You will be able to enjoy your front porch overlooking the large pond. In addition to the in-home amenities you will have access to the clubhouse, pool, and workout facility. Dogs welcome, no cats, please. with a front porch view of the large pond!



Resident Qualifications:

1. Prospect Must Have Positive Residential History:

a. No Evictions within the Past Three Years

b. Evictions Older Than 3 Years MUST BE PAID IN FULL

c. No Recent Negative Feedback from Former Landlords (i.e.: damage, noise, conduct)

d. No outstanding balance with another Landlord

2. No outstanding balances with utility companies (gas, electric, water, phone, and cable)

3. No Occupant May Have Certain Felony Convictions:

a. Drug Related Offenses

b. Sexual Offenses

c. Violent Offenses

4. Prospect must earn Three times the Monthly Rent (Total Combined Gross Income, applies to credit approved applicants only).

5. Any credit score below 580 will require a qualified co-signer. Co-signer must have minimum credit score of 650 and make 5x gross income of monthly rent.

6. No outstanding Bankruptcies or Foreclosures. Must be discharged.

7. Each person 18 and over MUST complete an application. This includes persons not financially responsible for paying the rent and persons living in the unit part of the time.

8. No outstanding tax liens.



Pet Policy:

Pets are not allowed on the premises under any circumstances without prior written approval of HER Realtors Residential Property Management. Any pet may be rejected by Management for any reason that Management deems appropriate. There are substantial penalties if any Resident has a pet without first securing prior written approval of Management, or for violation of any pet rules.

a. $300 non-refundable pet fee plus an additional $25 a pet per month.

b. Maximum of 2 pets.

c. No pet is permitted if the weight of pet exceeds 70 pounds.

d. Dogs and cats are permitted with the exception of: Akitas, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf hybrid.

e. Snakes, Rodents, and Reptiles are NOT allowed under any circumstance.

f. Pets are only allowed outside the unit while on a leash and while accompanied by the resident.



Contact us to schedule a showing.