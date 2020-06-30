4539 Rishel Street

Amenities

$2,750.00 per month.. 6 bedroom, 6 baths. 4250 sq. ft VIEW INTERIOR YouTube VIDEO:(youtube.com/watch?v=mwC7UiLXBMk)



More info here: shttps://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1182508?source=marketing for this 6 bedroom with 5 full bath for almost every bedroom! Master suite is huge with huge master bath, other bedrooms upstairs have bathrooms as well, a second story laundry! Huge kitchen with very large island.great for parties, and very sharp with all appliances. Need more room? Totally finished basement with rec room, bedroom, and full bath!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.