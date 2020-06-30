All apartments in Grove City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:50 AM

4539 Rishel Street

4539 Rishel St · No Longer Available
Location

4539 Rishel St, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$2,750.00 per month.. 6 bedroom, 6 baths. 4250 sq. ft VIEW INTERIOR YouTube VIDEO:(youtube.com/watch?v=mwC7UiLXBMk)

More info here: shttps://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1182508?source=marketing for this 6 bedroom with 5 full bath for almost every bedroom! Master suite is huge with huge master bath, other bedrooms upstairs have bathrooms as well, a second story laundry! Huge kitchen with very large island.great for parties, and very sharp with all appliances. Need more room? Totally finished basement with rec room, bedroom, and full bath!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 Rishel Street have any available units?
4539 Rishel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 4539 Rishel Street currently offering any rent specials?
4539 Rishel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 Rishel Street pet-friendly?
No, 4539 Rishel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 4539 Rishel Street offer parking?
No, 4539 Rishel Street does not offer parking.
Does 4539 Rishel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 Rishel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 Rishel Street have a pool?
No, 4539 Rishel Street does not have a pool.
Does 4539 Rishel Street have accessible units?
No, 4539 Rishel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 Rishel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4539 Rishel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4539 Rishel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4539 Rishel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

