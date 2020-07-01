All apartments in Grove City
2954 Terry Lane
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:23 AM

2954 Terry Lane

2954 Terry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2954 Terry Lane, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Four bedrooms, 2 full baths. Florida room.The kitchen has 42'' maple cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The baths are modern and have been updated. The roof, partial windows, and hot water are newer as well. Size is larger than courthouse records per actual measurements. The rear yard is fenced. No basement. Available immediately. Pet fee; 1 pet (25 per month), 2 pets (50 per month) no pets over 40 pounds. 2 blocks to Richard Elementary School. Additional pictures available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

