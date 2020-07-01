2954 Terry Lane

Amenities

Four bedrooms, 2 full baths. Florida room.The kitchen has 42'' maple cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The baths are modern and have been updated. The roof, partial windows, and hot water are newer as well. Size is larger than courthouse records per actual measurements. The rear yard is fenced. No basement. Available immediately. Pet fee; 1 pet (25 per month), 2 pets (50 per month) no pets over 40 pounds. 2 blocks to Richard Elementary School. Additional pictures available upon request.