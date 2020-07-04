All apartments in Greenhills
4 Chalmers Ct
4 Chalmers Ct

4 Chalmers Court · (513) 443-5862
Location

4 Chalmers Court, Greenhills, OH 45218
Greenhills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$845

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located next to Greenhills Plaza close to I-275. Near shopping, resturants and entertainment.

Features incl; fresh paint, new LVT floors, updated kitchen with newer appliances. Spacious BR's with lots of storage, w/d hookups in each unit, off street parking and more!

*Small Pets Negotiable (cats only)*

*For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.equityteam.com.*

For a virtual tour please visit:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/4pYa9A20n6xwo7kRVqpJOmRlyGLgeZ15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

