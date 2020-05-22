1145 Mulford Rd

Amenities

Available immediately! Fantastic three bedroom half double in the heart of Grandview Heights, around the corner from Luck Bros Coffee House and The Old Spot. Only a couple blocks from Highbank Distillery and the Grandview Aquatic Center. This apartment features an updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances, refinished hardwood floors, an updated full bath and a private basement with washer/dryer hook up. Tenants pay all utilities. 11 month lease required and deposit is the same as the rent. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668992)