Grandview Heights, OH
1145 Mulford Rd
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1145 Mulford Rd

1145 Mulford Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Mulford Rd, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately! Fantastic three bedroom half double in the heart of Grandview Heights, around the corner from Luck Bros Coffee House and The Old Spot. Only a couple blocks from Highbank Distillery and the Grandview Aquatic Center. This apartment features an updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances, refinished hardwood floors, an updated full bath and a private basement with washer/dryer hook up. Tenants pay all utilities. 11 month lease required and deposit is the same as the rent. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Mulford Rd have any available units?
1145 Mulford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 1145 Mulford Rd have?
Some of 1145 Mulford Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Mulford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Mulford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Mulford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Mulford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 1145 Mulford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Mulford Rd offers parking.
Does 1145 Mulford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Mulford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Mulford Rd have a pool?
No, 1145 Mulford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Mulford Rd have accessible units?
No, 1145 Mulford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Mulford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Mulford Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Mulford Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1145 Mulford Rd has units with air conditioning.
