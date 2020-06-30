All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated November 1 2019 at 5:36 PM

818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119

818 Eastchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

818 Eastchester Drive, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
This lovely 4 level front to back split has 4 BR and 2.5 baths. The main level has a large living room as well as a great room/dining room and the updated kitchen, complete with under cabinet lighting, stainless and granite. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and 2 full remodeled baths. The master suite includes an updated bath, 2 closets and a fabulous custom tile shower. The lower level features a family room with access to the patio, washer and dryer, half bath and the fourth bedroom or office. The basement has plenty of storage space as well as a room that you could use for additional living space by putting a rug down. You will love having the storage shed out back for lawn equipment and a gorgeous patio that includes a water feature and a fire pit. This home is located on the bike path and you can easily bike or walk to Creekside. Tenant must keep Vivant security for $62/mo. No smoking or pets please. Gahanna schools. Small park only steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 have any available units?
818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 have?
Some of 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 currently offering any rent specials?
818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 is pet friendly.
Does 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 offer parking?
No, 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 does not offer parking.
Does 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 have a pool?
No, 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 does not have a pool.
Does 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 have accessible units?
No, 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119 has units with air conditioning.

