818 Eastchester Dr Gahanna Oh 43230-2119

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

This lovely 4 level front to back split has 4 BR and 2.5 baths. The main level has a large living room as well as a great room/dining room and the updated kitchen, complete with under cabinet lighting, stainless and granite. Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and 2 full remodeled baths. The master suite includes an updated bath, 2 closets and a fabulous custom tile shower. The lower level features a family room with access to the patio, washer and dryer, half bath and the fourth bedroom or office. The basement has plenty of storage space as well as a room that you could use for additional living space by putting a rug down. You will love having the storage shed out back for lawn equipment and a gorgeous patio that includes a water feature and a fire pit. This home is located on the bike path and you can easily bike or walk to Creekside. Tenant must keep Vivant security for $62/mo. No smoking or pets please. Gahanna schools. Small park only steps away.