306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:55 PM

306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693

306 Zander Lane · No Longer Available
Location

306 Zander Lane, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful condo just down from Creekside in Gahanna. Private community tucked in with no through traffic. Luxurious finishes throughout this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with a loft. As you enter there is an office with French doors leading to the front patio. Further in you will find the kitchen complete with high end stainless appliances, under cabinet lighting and granite counters. The vaulted great room with its wall of windows and gas log fireplace is very dramatic and the formal dining area opens to the back patio. This first floor master has his and hers closets, a whirlpool tub, shower and double sinks. Prefer a 2nd floor master? Wow! Upstairs you will find a HUGE loft area with a private balcony. The 2nd floor bedroom leads into a large walk in closet and then into the attached bath. You will love the granite counters and large walk in shower with bench seating. Plenty of storage in the storage closets off of the loft and also the great room. First floor laundry with washer and dryer and an attached 2 car garage. No smoking, but a small pet may be possible with approval and additional fees. You need to see this condo if you are looking for luxury living in a convenient location in Gahanna. Master Bedroom carpet will be replaced. It is on order.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 have any available units?
306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 have?
Some of 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 currently offering any rent specials?
306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 is pet friendly.
Does 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 offer parking?
Yes, 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 offers parking.
Does 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 have a pool?
Yes, 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 has a pool.
Does 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 have accessible units?
No, 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693 has units with air conditioning.

