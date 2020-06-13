306 Zander Ln Gahanna Oh 43230-2693

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful condo just down from Creekside in Gahanna. Private community tucked in with no through traffic. Luxurious finishes throughout this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with a loft. As you enter there is an office with French doors leading to the front patio. Further in you will find the kitchen complete with high end stainless appliances, under cabinet lighting and granite counters. The vaulted great room with its wall of windows and gas log fireplace is very dramatic and the formal dining area opens to the back patio. This first floor master has his and hers closets, a whirlpool tub, shower and double sinks. Prefer a 2nd floor master? Wow! Upstairs you will find a HUGE loft area with a private balcony. The 2nd floor bedroom leads into a large walk in closet and then into the attached bath. You will love the granite counters and large walk in shower with bench seating. Plenty of storage in the storage closets off of the loft and also the great room. First floor laundry with washer and dryer and an attached 2 car garage. No smoking, but a small pet may be possible with approval and additional fees. You need to see this condo if you are looking for luxury living in a convenient location in Gahanna. Master Bedroom carpet will be replaced. It is on order.