Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Four Bridges, OH with balcony

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Four Bridges
28 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,083
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Results within 1 mile of Four Bridges
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wetherington
24 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
5550 Butler Warren Road
5550 Butler Warren Road, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1534 sqft
This lovely little Mason home just received a facelift throughout and is ready for its first tenant. Convenient location, just across the street from Wiggly Field Dog Park and Voice of America Metro Park. New carpet and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Four Bridges
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
8203 Colyn Ct Liberty Township Oh 45044-8752
8203 Colyn Court, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3880 sqft
Gorgeous traditional two story with 3000+ sq feet of open living space. Open foyer welcomes you into beautiful sun-soaked layout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3898 Elter Lane
3898 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1633 sqft
Mason Condo for Lease - Gorgeous & spacious three bedroom condo for lease. Second floor unit. Open space layout, two full baths, two car garage, club house, pool and much more. Condo is just off of Bethany Road.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5131 Franklin Park Drive
5131 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Town House with Walk-out Lower Level w. Garage, Wooded view. Great Location, Close to parks, and Down Town Mason. No Pets, Agent/Owner

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3705 Windyhollow Way
3705 Windy Hollow Way, Mason, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Hard to find 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom, 2-story home located in the Highly Desired Windmere Neighborhood in Mason Schools! Featuring a 2 Story Great Room with fireplace, Central Vacuum system, Finished Lower Level, Private Fenced

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6263 Crooked Creek Drive
6263 Crooked Creek Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1740 sqft
Great home with a private oasis, two tiered deck, wooded back yard with sound of a running creek in the back. New Stainless appliances. Fresh paint, newer carpet, updated Master Bath, Newer Windows. On a lovely Cul-de-sac street. No Pets, Agent owned

1 of 21

Last updated April 11 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7713 Hunt Club Drive
7713 Hunt Club Drive, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3551 sqft
Open/Airy Zachary plan w/over 3500 sq Ft of living area. 2 bay windows/2ft exten in FR. 16x10 morning rm.Granite countertop, huge Master BR. Brand new refrigerator & dishwasher.Finished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Four Bridges
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Barbara Park
19 Units Available
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,098
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
University
8 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Four Bridges, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Four Bridges renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

