121 Apartments for rent in Fairview Park, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairview Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Last updated July 9 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Fairview Park
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Last updated July 9 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2167 Olive Ave
2167 Olive Avenue, Lakewood, OH
8 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
Nicely Appointed 2nd Flr Unit to Rent on Westend of LKWD* Offering 4 Bdrms & 2 Full Bths w/ Finished 3rd Frl Inc* The Main area offers an Updated Kitchen w/ Newer Cabinetry/Counters, Newer SS Appl's, Ceramic Flrng & Pantry* It extends into a Lg

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
2885 Forestview Ave
2885 Forestview Avenue, Rocky River, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
Fantastic 4-Bdrm Brick Home! Close to SO Much! Two (2) Bdrms on the 1st Floor! Two (2) more Bdrms on the 2nd Floor! Formal Living and Dining Room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
15644 Madison Ave - 102
15644 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$1,500
1165 sqft
This is very nice suite that is on the street level and has foot trafic great for chiropractor, Physical Therapy or any other person looking to grow there business, can be retrofitted to specific needs.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2165 Glenbury Ave
2165 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
18805 Homeway Rd
18805 Homeway Road, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
18805 Homeway Rd Available 08/01/20 City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow! - City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow, new kitchen, new appliances, new bath, refinished hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2176 Glenbury Avenue
2176 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This first floor duplex has refinished hardwood floors and has fresh paint all throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,092
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Rocky River
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
West End
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$630
390 sqft
Historic, 1920s-era restored red brick building. Modern gallery-style kitchens with stove, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, and refrigerator. All new windows add beauty and function.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
750 sqft
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Rockport Square
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Edge
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 07:20pm
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairview Park, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairview Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

