Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Fairborn, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairborn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >




Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1366 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.




Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.



Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
326 W. Xenia Drive
326 West Xenia Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$690
1200 sqft
2 bdrm, 1 bath Remodeled Townhome, walking distance to WPAFB - 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome style unit in Fairborn w/ approx. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Brand new kitchen and bath. Refrigerator and stove included. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Fairborn




Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.




Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.




Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.



Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3128 Alexander Place
3128 Alexander Place, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1568 sqft
205 Available 07/15/20 Location and amenities can't be beat! This well cared for 3 bed 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is one you won't want to miss. Located in Beavercreeks Brookstone Community and minutes from popular shopping, dining and major highways.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3300 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.



Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.
Results within 5 miles of Fairborn




Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.




Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
1 Unit Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.




Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$814
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
845 sqft
A charming community with a modern update. This community is located off State Route 35 and I-675. Apartments are pet-friendly with spacious rooms and updated appliances. Flexible lease terms available. Pet-friendly.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1684 Countryside Drive
1684 Countryside Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1690 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Check out this beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 full bath home in Beavercreek! Large, renovated kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and apron sink. Both bathrooms have been renovated.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.



Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 10 miles of Fairborn




Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.




Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.




Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
58 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.




Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.




Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
3 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.




Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.



Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
157 Grove Ave
157 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 1 bath apartment with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. Carpet in bedrooms. Has living room and dining room. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairborn, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairborn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

