All apartments in Dry Run
Find more places like 2007 Knightsbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dry Run, OH
/
2007 Knightsbridge Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:41 PM

2007 Knightsbridge Drive

2007 Knightsbridge Drive · (513) 275-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dry Run
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2007 Knightsbridge Drive, Dry Run, OH 45244
Dry Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
Take a virtual tour of this home now! 3D Video: http://bit.ly/2007Knightsbridge3DTour

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath located in a cul de sac, in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood in Forest Hills Schools District. The kitchen was completely remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, stylish cabinets, and granite countertops. New paint, flooring and fixtures throughout. Fully remodeled and updated bathrooms. Enjoy a large back patio in a private backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Don't miss this home with beautiful tree-lined neighborhood with sidewalks throughout.

Additional information:
-Fireplace is inoperable.
-Laundry units are available for an additional $40/month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2007KnightsbridgeViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,640, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Knightsbridge Drive have any available units?
2007 Knightsbridge Drive has a unit available for $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2007 Knightsbridge Drive have?
Some of 2007 Knightsbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Knightsbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Knightsbridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Knightsbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Knightsbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Knightsbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Knightsbridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 2007 Knightsbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Knightsbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Knightsbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2007 Knightsbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Knightsbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2007 Knightsbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Knightsbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Knightsbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Knightsbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Knightsbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2007 Knightsbridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dry Run 3 BedroomsDry Run Apartments with Balcony
Dry Run Apartments with GarageDry Run Apartments with Parking
Dry Run Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OH
Miamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity