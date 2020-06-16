2007 Knightsbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

Take a virtual tour of this home now! 3D Video: http://bit.ly/2007Knightsbridge3DTour



IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath located in a cul de sac, in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood in Forest Hills Schools District. The kitchen was completely remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, stylish cabinets, and granite countertops. New paint, flooring and fixtures throughout. Fully remodeled and updated bathrooms. Enjoy a large back patio in a private backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Don't miss this home with beautiful tree-lined neighborhood with sidewalks throughout.



Additional information:

-Fireplace is inoperable.

-Laundry units are available for an additional $40/month.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2007KnightsbridgeViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,640, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,640, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.