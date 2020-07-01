All apartments in Circleville
504 South Court Street

504 South Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 South Court Street, Circleville, OH 43113

Entire house that is totally renovated with a open concept modern feel! Two bed, one bath, office, living room, kitchen, laundry room. Close to downtown Circleville at the corner of Court and Mill. Washer and dryer hookup. Quartz counters with stainless steel appliances. Private patio in the rear. Handicap access.
Fine print: No pets and no smoking. One year lease. Sorry no section 8. All applicants will be subject to credit and background check. Application fee is $30 per adult and will be refunded if applicant qualifies for house. Tenant will pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 South Court Street have any available units?
504 South Court Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Circleville, OH.
What amenities does 504 South Court Street have?
Some of 504 South Court Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 South Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 South Court Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 South Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 South Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Circleville.
Does 504 South Court Street offer parking?
No, 504 South Court Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 South Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 South Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 South Court Street have a pool?
No, 504 South Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 South Court Street have accessible units?
Yes, 504 South Court Street has accessible units.
Does 504 South Court Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 South Court Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 South Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 South Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.

