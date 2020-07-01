504 South Court Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry

Entire house that is totally renovated with a open concept modern feel! Two bed, one bath, office, living room, kitchen, laundry room. Close to downtown Circleville at the corner of Court and Mill. Washer and dryer hookup. Quartz counters with stainless steel appliances. Private patio in the rear. Handicap access.

Fine print: No pets and no smoking. One year lease. Sorry no section 8. All applicants will be subject to credit and background check. Application fee is $30 per adult and will be refunded if applicant qualifies for house. Tenant will pay all utilities.