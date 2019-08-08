All apartments in Blacklick Estates
3310 Everson Road East
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:05 PM

3310 Everson Road East

3310 Everson Road East · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Everson Road East, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unique property is a great start for any family! This home is an open concept, butchers block in the kitchen, huge laundry room in the lower level, two living areas and a partially fenced in backyard.

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Everson Road East have any available units?
3310 Everson Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 3310 Everson Road East currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Everson Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Everson Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Everson Road East is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Everson Road East offer parking?
No, 3310 Everson Road East does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Everson Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Everson Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Everson Road East have a pool?
No, 3310 Everson Road East does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Everson Road East have accessible units?
No, 3310 Everson Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Everson Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Everson Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 Everson Road East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 Everson Road East does not have units with air conditioning.
