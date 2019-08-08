3310 Everson Road East

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique property is a great start for any family! This home is an open concept, butchers block in the kitchen, huge laundry room in the lower level, two living areas and a partially fenced in backyard.



For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.