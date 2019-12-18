All apartments in Blacklick Estates
3140 Fontaine Road
Last updated December 18 2019 at 10:43 PM

3140 Fontaine Road

3140 Fontaine Road · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Fontaine Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with 1202 SF. Perfect for any family! This multi level home has a huge open concept main floor, tons of natural lighting and a huge deck! Perfect for grilling out! This home won't last long!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Fontaine Road have any available units?
3140 Fontaine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 3140 Fontaine Road currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Fontaine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Fontaine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3140 Fontaine Road is pet friendly.
Does 3140 Fontaine Road offer parking?
No, 3140 Fontaine Road does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Fontaine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Fontaine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Fontaine Road have a pool?
No, 3140 Fontaine Road does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Fontaine Road have accessible units?
No, 3140 Fontaine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Fontaine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Fontaine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Fontaine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Fontaine Road does not have units with air conditioning.

