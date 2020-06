Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely Stunning Bay Village Rental Opportunity! Come and Enjoy this completely renovated home with Newer Kitchen! You'll love the Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops! Newer Bathrooms too. Grrrreat Appliances... even your own Washer and Dryer!! This place is in Excellent, "More-Than-Move-In" condition. Be the first to Call and Enjoy this Remarkable Rental! Special Features Include Central A/C for a Cool Summer and an ALL NEW 2-Car Garage with Opener!!! Full Basement is grrrreat for storage or work-out area. Super Location! Super Convenient! Call an Agent Today! It's So EZ2C!