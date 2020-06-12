/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Batavia, OH
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.
Results within 10 miles of Batavia
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Forestville
12 Units Available
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
Forestville
4 Units Available
Immaculate Townhomes
1277 Immaculate Lane, Forestville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Immaculate Townhomes in Forestville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherry Grove
1 Unit Available
8505 LINDERWOOD
8505 Linderwood Lane, Cherry Grove, OH
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM UPDATED RANCH! - Open and bright floorplan w/ updated eat in kitchen w/ newer appliances. Newer windows and doors. Fenced yard w/ covered porch. (RLNE5820308)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Estates
2755 Ohio Highway 132, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
Richmond Estates is a beautifully maintained and professionally managed Manufactured Home Community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Cherry Grove
1 Unit Available
1525 Turquoise Drive
1525 Turquoise Drive, Cherry Grove, OH
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath gorgeous home conveniently located in Summit Hills neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Day Heights
1 Unit Available
5703 Blue Spruce Drive
5703 Blue Spruce Drive, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Summerside
1 Unit Available
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Dry Run
1 Unit Available
2007 Knightsbridge Drive
2007 Knightsbridge Drive, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1508 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated December 13 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Quarter Horse Cir Loveland Oh 45140-2067
1500 Quarterhorse Circle, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2220 sqft
Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OH