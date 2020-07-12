Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

35 Apartments for rent in Aurora, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aurora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,175
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10498 Herrington Dr
10498 Herrington Drive, Reminderville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2520 sqft
Beautiful house backing to scenic views of woods and water feature. First floor offers flex room that can be a formal dinning room or a study, a two story great room with fire place, Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Aurora
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
4 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5477 Liberty Rd
5477 Liberty Road, Bentleyville, OH
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
6444 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkably renovated, luxurious home, situated on 5 mostly-wooded acres, boasting almost 10,000 sf of living area, including the walkout basement.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
35438 Nightshade Ln
35438 Nightshade Lane, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4060 sqft
This custom built home in the Preserves sits back on a circular driveway on almost 1 acre! The open concept design features a first floor master, 2 story white pillared entryway separates dining room, kitchen and great room which features 2 story

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1604 sqft
Enjoy one floor living in this completely remodeled luxury ranch. The house is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Solon with the best school district in the US.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
18485 Amber Trl
18485 Amber Trail, Geauga County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3325 sqft
Light, bright and four years young, this 4 bedroom home is available for rent and for sale. The open floor plan is casually elegant, and the first floor offers plenty of flexspace for whatever your family needs.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
355 Solon Rd. Unit 405
355 Solon Road, Chagrin Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chagrin Falls Condo for rent - Nice 1 bdrm condo unit across from park and Chagrin River. Walking distance to Chagrin Falls downtown. Heat, water and cable are included. Garage is available for additional $20 a month.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Ready for August 1move in! Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Signature of Solon II
7465 Stockwood Dr
7465 Stockwood Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4224 sqft
A lovely Prestige built custom home set on 1 acre wooded lot! 10 foot ceiling on 1st floor and 9 foot on 2nd floor. Spacious kitchen with a large granite island and bay windows overlook the beautiful backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Aurora
1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
5 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
City Guide for Aurora, OH

Not just the name of a Princess, but a great place to live! Even Sleeping Beauty herself would be happy in Aurora, Ohio.

The City of Aurora is a quaint bedroom community close enough to the cities of Cleveland and Akron to make it feel like you're not missing anything when it comes to entertainment and shopping choices. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 16,000 people live in Aurora. Also, Kent State is about a 25 minute drive down south from Aurora on Highway 43, so you can always hop in the car and crank a copy of Neil Young's "Ohio" on your way to visit the historic campus of Kent State University (Kent State is a national landmark synonymous with the 1960's counterculture movement, and it's well worth visiting the campus even though its history has somewhat of a black eye.) Aurora was founded as a farming community in 1799. Today, as you gaze across the land outside town, you can't see much besides sprawling suburbs where acres and acres of corn rows and other crops once stood. As the town continues to grow, community leaders are pushing to maintain the old look and feel of Aurora by establishing requirements that new housing developments and buildings adhere to an architecture style known as "western reserve," which is a mix and match of features from Greek Revival, Federal and Queen Anne architectural styles, which means a lot of curved window frames, brick facades and long stone columns. Aurora also has a ton of recreational opportunities, but you'll need to find rental housing in Aurora before you can begin exploring the area and having fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aurora, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aurora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

