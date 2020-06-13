Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Yorktown Heights, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >


1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,605
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown Heights

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45 Crest Drive
45 Crest Drive, Shenorock, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
42 Crescent Terrace
42 Crescent Terrace, Bedford Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3206 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34 Whitlockville Road
34 Whitlockville Road, Katonah, NY
Studio
$1,475
400 sqft
This is a small studio country cottage located just a couple of minutes outside of the village of Katonah. It's about a 10 minute walk to town and has very easy access to Route 35/I684 and the SMRP.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1005 Kensington Way
1005 Kensington Way, Mount Kisco, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
Very desirable Regent unit. Original model with several decorator touches, built-ins, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Freshly painted. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 of 18

Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3092 sqft
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown Heights


1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
12 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,081
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3 Edinburgh Drive
3 Edinburgh Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Great Rental in Society Hill. 2 bedroom 2 bath. good sized rooms in great condition. First floor with sliders out to a patio. Clubhouse has indoor pool, exercise room and more...great open land behind condo for recreation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
38 Bleakley Drive
38 Bleakley Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious town home located in The Woods complex of Peekskill, NY just minutes to downtown, all major transportation, and shopping. Home offers an open layout with a half bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio on the main floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
111 Water Front View
111 Water Front Vw, Lake Mohegan, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
This beautiful triplex Townhouse style condo is located in Villas on the Lake in Mohegan Lake, NY. 2 br, 2.5 updated baths. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Eik, with window, new quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
956 Heritage Hills
956 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN! This comfortable 1BR/1.1BTH one level Guilford unit has been recently updated with all new kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, spectacular new master bath, and new carpeting.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1 Hale Hollow Road
1 Hale Hollow Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fabulous Rental Unit In A Multifamily Home Located On Croton-on-Hudson. Apartment Features 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath With A Private Entry And Private Deck. Hardwood And Tile Floors Throughout. Move-in Ready. Grounds Are Professionally Landscaped.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
761 King Street
761 King Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
5547 sqft
Spectacular Country Estate for a Summer to Remember. Long drive to stunning circa 1914 French Country Chateau. Large gracious rooms with tall windows & multiple French Doors leading to 2 vast stone-walled Field stone Terraces.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
69 Pocantico Rd
69 Pocantico Road, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
140 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st 2020 - HOUSE-SHARE (This is not an apartment) - 1 BEDROOM with shared master BATHROOM FOR RENT. Married professionals looking to share our well-maintained 2-story 3BR 2BA home with another professional.

1 of 22

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
749 Guard Hill Road
749 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
5654 sqft
Private Guard Hill Farmhouse on beautiful, level property in Bedfords top estate area. Gated entry, tree-lined drive opens to two exceptional acres with stone outbuilding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Yorktown Heights, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Yorktown Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

