/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yorktown Heights, NY
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,605
999 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown Heights
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown Heights
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,091
851 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
101 Washington Avenue
101 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
900 sqft
101 Washington Avenue is situated in the heart of Pleasantville, just a short stroll to all; including quaint shops, restaurants, the train station, Jacob Burns Film Center and a seasonal farmers market! Each luxury unit in this new construction
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
90 Ringgold Street
90 Ringgold Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
745 sqft
Senior Living at its Best Located in historic Peekskill, New York, and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River, Drum Hill Senior Living Community provides an innovative housing option for those 62 years of age and over.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
81 Charter Circle
81 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Spacious ONE Bedroom Apartment With Hardwood Floors. Laundry Room On Lobby Level, Unassigned Parking included. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
956 Heritage Hills
956 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
967 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN! This comfortable 1BR/1.1BTH one level Guilford unit has been recently updated with all new kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, spectacular new master bath, and new carpeting.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1 Hale Hollow Road
1 Hale Hollow Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fabulous Rental Unit In A Multifamily Home Located On Croton-on-Hudson. Apartment Features 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath With A Private Entry And Private Deck. Hardwood And Tile Floors Throughout. Move-in Ready. Grounds Are Professionally Landscaped.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
915 Elm Street
915 Elm Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
705 sqft
Totally renovated 1st floor apartment - 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
69 Pocantico Rd
69 Pocantico Road, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
140 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st 2020 - HOUSE-SHARE (This is not an apartment) - 1 BEDROOM with shared master BATHROOM FOR RENT. Married professionals looking to share our well-maintained 2-story 3BR 2BA home with another professional.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
624 Route 22
624 Front Street, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Must See! Newly renovated 1BR Apartment - 1 minute walk to Croton Falls train station and shops. Includes sought-after premium parking spot for train.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTPort Chester, NY
Bergenfield, NJOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTBeacon, NYByram, CTBethel, CTCos Cob, CT