1 bedroom apartments
9 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beacon, NY
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon
1 Unit Available
1 SPRING ST
1 Spring Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Tempered glass MOBILE counter top on a 5ft island - providing accessible counter space throughout the apartment bedroom fits a king size bed, end tables and dresser. extra shelves for storage
Results within 5 miles of Beacon
Fishkill Village
7 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
119 First Street
119 First Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
Sleekly Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment on Liberty Street Corridor - Looking for a stylish 1 bedroom Apartment? This place has a bonus room that would be perfect as an in home studio or office.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
18 West St
18 West Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh.....
Results within 10 miles of Beacon
1 Unit Available
34 Mountain Avenue
34 Mountain Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,075
600 sqft
Available on July 1st, One bedroom bungalow located in the Village of Highland Falls. A space to call your own. Walking distance to the Village Amenities , Intermediate School, and shops.
1 Unit Available
92 Roe Avenue
92 Roe Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Updated with fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Bright and spacious with high ceilings and tons of light. Right on the lake with access to swimming pool and park amenities.
1 Unit Available
3 Pine Terrace Road, #206
3 Pine Terrace Road, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER for this roomy one bedroom in Peregrine Hall Apartments. Close to pharmacy, supermarket, restaurants, pubs, shops, library and post office.
Brinckerhoff
1 Unit Available
8 ADDISON RD
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
1 Bedroom apt. Located within residential home with a 2nd room connected that can also be used as a great office space. Very spacious living room with 1 full bath. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood with great backyard space and patio for entertaining.
