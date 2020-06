Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel carpet range

Fresh Paint new floors, no carpets. Move in ready 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances. New laundry appliances. Assigned Parking for two vehicles. Shared Back yard for family relaxing and recreation. Near Resorts World Casino and Bethel Woods. Located in small village a short drive from NYS Rt 17 (US86). Candidate must provide rental application, employment references and present employer, full credit report. COVID-19 DISCLOSURE. Paystubs. Consider renters insurance with liability coverage a plus.