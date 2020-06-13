/
21 Apartments for rent in Wurtsboro, NY📍
82 Sullivan Street
82 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2182 sqft
Charming village apartments ready for you to move in. This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment has recently been updated and is ready to be someones home! $1250/ month, no utilities included, landlord will accept a small pet.
191 Sullivan Street
191 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
525 sqft
1 bedroom cottage available for rent. Offers privacy yet close to all shops, restaurants, trails, parks, commuter friendly-EZ access to and from I86, 20 Minutes from Middletown, 15 minutes from Monticello!
19 Brook Street
19 Brook Lane, Wurtsboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
Fresh Paint new floors, no carpets. Move in ready 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances. New laundry appliances. Assigned Parking for two vehicles. Shared Back yard for family relaxing and recreation.
Results within 1 mile of Wurtsboro
56 Fern Trail
56 Fern Trail, Sullivan County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Come and see this charmer! Cute 2 bedroom features lovely yard, storage shed, deck, living rm w.
Results within 5 miles of Wurtsboro
29 Maple Street
29 Maple Street East, Sullivan County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
FRESH AIR HERE!!! SUMMER RENTAL for 3 months or 6 months option!!! COMMUNITY POOL!!! Come and see this unique seasonal home, featuring living room with bright sunny windows, an eat in kitchen, large spacious bedrooms, beautiful stone walls,
Results within 10 miles of Wurtsboro
Middletown
13 Fieldstone Dr
13 Fieldstone Dr, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2123 sqft
Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garages townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with a walk-in closet.
Middletown
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back
Middletown
197 Deer Ct Drive
197 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1473 sqft
Beautifully renovated condo, Eat in kitchen, Living room with dining area and sliding doors leading to your own patio, Fireplace, and a half bath on the first floor.
71 Johns Estate Road
71 Johns Estate Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2016 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath farm house w. 2 car detached garage.
Middletown
10 Randall Hts
10 Randall Heights, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2564 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch in Randall Heights-Presidential area. 3 bdrm/2 bath home with plenty of space. Enter into a spacious living room followed by a formal dining room with shinning hardwood floors throughout.
Middletown
92 Jordan Lane
92 Jordan Lane, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful, Mint and spacious 3 bedrooms rental home with 2 1/2 bathrooms, walk-in closet, central air, hardwood floor, and a private deck for your summer fun. It also has unfinished basement for extra storage. The rental will be ready by July 2020.
50 Stein Road
50 Stein Road, Walker Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom clean updated apartment ground level. Country setting. No pets allowed as per the Landlord, No smoking in the home. Application, references and credit report required. Available immediately.
Mechanicstown
15 Kensington Way
15 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1115 sqft
Feels like home. BEAUTIFUL spacious 2/3 bedroom Townhouse style unit boasts many upgrades. No upstairs or downstairs neighbors. Lovely kitchen, living room/dining combo with sliders to patio overlooking the lake.
144 Lucky Lake Drive
144 Lucky Lake Drive, Sullivan County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Completely remodeled Contemp Colonial with full covered front in beautiful Catskills Rock Hill NY 1 mile from New resort World Catskills Casino. Everything new.
Mechanicstown
10 Kensington Way
10 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms, One and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Middletown
101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2
101 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
103 Wickham Avenue - Apt 2. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Center room can be used as Dining Room, Office or another Bedroom. 1st Floor Apartment with rear porch access. Includes heat and trash removal. Tenant pays electric and water/sewer.
1388 Burlingham Road
1388 Burlingham Road, Ulster County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home for rent in Pine Bush School District. Spacious deck and shed for storage. Off street parking for 2 cars. Washer hook-up, no dryer hook-up available.
Middletown
312 North Street
312 North Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
MIDDLETOWN RENTAL! 1 bedroom/1 bath in downtown Middletown!! Enter into a spacious living room followed by a eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage space. 1 full tiled bath and closet space.
319 RED STAR RD
319 Red Star Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Vacation Rental. Secluded/Private new home is on its own 80 acres with its own 10 acre private pond which is suitable for swimming, fishing & boating. Beautiful ranch with all utilities included.
647 Lybolt Road
647 Lybolt Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Looking for a decent priced rental once and for all? This is it! Comfortable second floor 2 bedroom apartment, This apartment is in perfect condition, ready to move in.
Middletown
341 North Street
341 North Street, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - Available Immediately! Private Yard! Fresh Paint No Brokers Fee Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and Water.
62 State Street
62 State Street, Otisville, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 1BDRM/1BATH in the village of Otisville! Only 15 minutes from Middletown. Updated spacious 1 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen with new counters and appliances. Washer/dryer combo included for your convenience.
