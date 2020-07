Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This newly renovated beach house is the perfect escape this summer. Located in the "Pond Point"Community off Dune Rd.you have right of way to both ocean beach and Moriches Bay. Freshly painted, all new furniture, immaculately clean and air conditioned this adorable home is everything you could want for a beach vacation. Large outdoor deck and outdoor shower.