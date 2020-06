Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Think Beach! Sprawling Beach House In Westhampton Dunes. Great Bedroom Separation. Open Layout. Directly Across The Street From The Ocean Access And Bay Front. Bay Is Great For Fishing, Clamming, Kayaking And Sunsets Galore! A Wonderful Way To Spend Some Time .Room for Everyone!...Available August 2020 and Post Season 2020 Also Available Short Term (2 Week Minimum)..$17,000 for First Two Weeks Aug $29,900 Aug 1 thru Labor Day. #summer2020 #gotkayak #gotcanoe #fishingpole