3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Webster, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Webster
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
16 Thomas Maria Circle
16 Thomas Maria Circle, Monroe County, NY
WELCOME to 16 THOMAS MARIA CIRCLE! THIS 3300 SQUARE FOOT HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT, & IN GROUND GUNITE POOL SITUATED ON 2.73 ACRES.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Sweets Corners Road
1320 Sweets Corners Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedroom Split level in Penfield with Webster Schools!!! Fully remodeled, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances! 2.
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1506 #1 Empire Blvd
1506 Lake Road, Monroe County, NY
Total rent is $1250 a month, 2 Car Garage is available for an additional $250 a month. Landlord pays electric, water, Lawn mowing and snowplowing. Tenant responsible for gas. Seller desires tenant for a 1 year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2187 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1206 Park Avenue
1206 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Park Ave Single Family 4 bedroom 2 bath - Available June 1st - Fully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st floor laundry Subway tile Baths Clawfoot soaking tub Cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwoods throughout Excellent credit required 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1822 Clifford Ave
1822 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!! Move in ready 7/1/2020.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
116 Ferris St
116 Ferris Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
City living at its finest! Make yourself at home in this spacious two story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Large kitchen and dining area, natural light through out, private basement access with laundry facilities and so much more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
7 Forest Road
7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
68 Miles Avenue
68 Miles Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
FAIRPORT VILLAGE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath CAPE COD HOME METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & CARED FOR GREAT VILLAGE LOCATION TO PERINTON REC CENTER & VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT*MINUTES TO EASTVIEW MALL,WEGMANS,PERINTON PLAZA*SPECTACULAR GEM OF A HOME W/MANY UPGRADES ON
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
183 Colonial Road
183 Colonial Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2858 sqft
GREAT RENTAL IN NORTH WINTON VILLAGE, QUIET STREET, 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1 BAY GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE MUST BE QUALIFIED BY LANDLORD CREDIT & BACKGROUND WILL BE COMPLETED PRIOR
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1651 Empire Boulevard
1651 Empire Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
Newly Renovated House - Move in condition. Convenience Plus! Spacious 3 Bedroom Home For Lease that has been fully renovated and looks and feels brand new.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
992 Garson Avenue
992 Garson Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2574 sqft
North Winton Village - Fully remodeled, former Airbnb so all existing furniture is negotiable for sale to new tenant. Single story unit - high efficiency furnace, and central air conditioning.
