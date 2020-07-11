Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY with washer-dryer

9 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
21 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,380
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
16 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.

1 Unit Available
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.

1 Unit Available
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.

1 Unit Available
88 Roselawn - 2
88 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/152cc070d7 Lovely and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the Village of Fairport. Available May 1st. Easy walking to the village, shops, library, canal, restaurants, festivals and music.

1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.

