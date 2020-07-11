/
apartments with washer dryer
9 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY with washer-dryer
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,380
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.
88 Roselawn - 2
88 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/152cc070d7 Lovely and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the Village of Fairport. Available May 1st. Easy walking to the village, shops, library, canal, restaurants, festivals and music.
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.