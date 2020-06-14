/
1 bedroom apartments
9 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Webster, NY
13 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
21 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
868 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
1 Unit Available
646 Basket Road
646 Basket Road, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
780 sqft
2nd floor apartment is clean & secure 1 bedroom. Newer appliances. Fenced in area for a dog. 1/2 of 2 car garage included. Great, quiet location.
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
1930 East Main Street
1930 East Main Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
*SPACIOUS 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!* - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Beautiful kitchen with appliances INCLUDED! Good sized bedroom.
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1771 Culver Road
1771 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Adorable one bedroom apartment. Rent includes all utilities heat, central air,internet,and cable, water and trash removal. One cat is allowed with pet deposit.
