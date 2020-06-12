/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Webster, NY
20 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
15 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
39 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1157 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
20 Units Available
Webster Manor
40 Webster Manor Dr, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1038 sqft
Exquisite apartments with vinyl plank flooring and open layouts. Tenants get access to laundry facilities and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and socialize at Baytowne Plaza. Close to beautiful Lake Ontario.
13 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Webster
20 Units Available
Penbrooke Meadows Apartments Townhomes
351 Penbrooke Dr, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
764 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Handicapped-accessible complex welcomes pets. Playground, pool and gym available. Close to Harris Hill Elementary School and Harris Whalen Park. Shopping and dining mere minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
7 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Homestead Heights
1 Unit Available
1142 N Goodman St Down
1142 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1142 N Goodman Street Down - Property Id: 292900 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.
1 Unit Available
2447 Canandaigua Road
2447 Canandaigua Road, Wayne County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
The perfect place to call home! 2 Bedroom 1/2 House situated on a country road. Large kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms and first floor laundry room. Private entrance,yard and parking.
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living at way less the cost. Pittsford 2 bedroom Large eat-in Kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom, full bathroom. The basement is a walkout and has laundry hookups. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Enough parking for 2 vehicles. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST.
1 Unit Available
25 Pleasant Street
25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished
