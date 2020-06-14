94 Apartments for rent in Uniondale, NY with garage

Only Uniondale can brag about being the the home to the now-defunct hip-hop group Leaders of the New School, whose lead member was Busta Rhymes. But don't let that you think you have to be a rap fan to enjoy this little suburb just north of Queens.

Uniondale is a hamlet on Long Island in the town of Hempstead. It's basically a suburb of New York City and many of the residents travel to New York every day for work. It's a 45 minutes drive from Uniondale to midtown Manhattan or a little over an hour if you hop on the Long Island Rail Road. You'll find much better prices here than you can in Manhattan and it's just outside of Queens so you can basically consider yourself a New Yorker even though you have more space and aren't living in a closet-sized studio! There are plenty of rental properties available here and, like most residents, you'll probably get used to the commute after a few months. Just program in your favorite radio stations and jam to some great tunes on the way in and out of the city and you'll be just fine. See more