Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Uniondale, NY with garage

Uniondale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1500 sqft
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
1070 Fayette Street
1070 Fayette Street, Uniondale, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$5,250
2100 sqft
Big spacious 7 bedroom house avlbl june1st move in.easily accessible to college,school,shooping& HWY. 24 hr notice reqd to make appointment Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
Results within 1 mile of Uniondale

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
Results within 5 miles of Uniondale
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Williston Park
1 Unit Available
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Sycamore Lane
26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North Bellmore
1 Unit Available
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
128 Hempstead Avenue
128 Hempstead Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Sun-filled, gorgeous home for rent. Renovated In 2003. Beautiful entry foyer leading to gourmet chefs EIK + living rm. Formal dining rm overlooking deck w/sliders 2 private yard. 1/2 Bath. Walk-up to family rm or a br.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Jericho
1 Unit Available
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.
City Guide for Uniondale, NY

Only Uniondale can brag about being the the home to the now-defunct hip-hop group Leaders of the New School, whose lead member was Busta Rhymes. But don't let that you think you have to be a rap fan to enjoy this little suburb just north of Queens.

Uniondale is a hamlet on Long Island in the town of Hempstead. It's basically a suburb of New York City and many of the residents travel to New York every day for work. It's a 45 minutes drive from Uniondale to midtown Manhattan or a little over an hour if you hop on the Long Island Rail Road. You'll find much better prices here than you can in Manhattan and it's just outside of Queens so you can basically consider yourself a New Yorker even though you have more space and aren't living in a closet-sized studio! There are plenty of rental properties available here and, like most residents, you'll probably get used to the commute after a few months. Just program in your favorite radio stations and jam to some great tunes on the way in and out of the city and you'll be just fine. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Uniondale, NY

Uniondale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

