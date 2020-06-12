All apartments in Tuxedo Park
2 Serpentine Road

2 Serpentine Road · (917) 509-7107
Location

2 Serpentine Road, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

8 Bed · 6 Bath · 3815 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
*Virtual Tour Available* Welcome to Highland . This Colonial Estate in the secluded & gated community of Tuxedo Park & only 50 mins frm NYC was built in the late 1800 s. Packed w/turn-of-the-century architectural details incl hardwood inlay flrs, high ceilings, molding and gorgeous leaded windows. The entry of this home guides you into the formal living rm. Access the charming, over-sized porch overlooking 1.4 acre property. The 1st fl boasts a formal living rm w/fireplace, formal dining rm, family rm and kitchen w/Butler s pantry. Staircase goes up to the 2nd floor where you will find 2 well-scaled bedrooms, a two-room master suite w/fireplace, full-bath, and enclosed porch. Continue to the 3rd floor w/ 3 addtl bedrooms, 2 of which feat walk-in closets. This home offers endless opportunity to add your finishing touches & call it Home . Enjoy all this Historic Village has to offer incl swimming and boating on Little Wee Wah or Tuxedo Lake or BBQ s and picnics at Wee Wah Beach Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Serpentine Road have any available units?
2 Serpentine Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Serpentine Road have?
Some of 2 Serpentine Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Serpentine Road currently offering any rent specials?
2 Serpentine Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Serpentine Road pet-friendly?
No, 2 Serpentine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuxedo Park.
Does 2 Serpentine Road offer parking?
Yes, 2 Serpentine Road does offer parking.
Does 2 Serpentine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Serpentine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Serpentine Road have a pool?
No, 2 Serpentine Road does not have a pool.
Does 2 Serpentine Road have accessible units?
No, 2 Serpentine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Serpentine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Serpentine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Serpentine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Serpentine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
