2 Serpentine Road

*Virtual Tour Available* Welcome to Highland . This Colonial Estate in the secluded & gated community of Tuxedo Park & only 50 mins frm NYC was built in the late 1800 s. Packed w/turn-of-the-century architectural details incl hardwood inlay flrs, high ceilings, molding and gorgeous leaded windows. The entry of this home guides you into the formal living rm. Access the charming, over-sized porch overlooking 1.4 acre property. The 1st fl boasts a formal living rm w/fireplace, formal dining rm, family rm and kitchen w/Butler s pantry. Staircase goes up to the 2nd floor where you will find 2 well-scaled bedrooms, a two-room master suite w/fireplace, full-bath, and enclosed porch. Continue to the 3rd floor w/ 3 addtl bedrooms, 2 of which feat walk-in closets. This home offers endless opportunity to add your finishing touches & call it Home . Enjoy all this Historic Village has to offer incl swimming and boating on Little Wee Wah or Tuxedo Lake or BBQ s and picnics at Wee Wah Beach Club.