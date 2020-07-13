/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
66 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, NY with pool
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station).
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1056 sqft
Unit is vacant and can be shown following Covid - 19 guidelines. Masks and gloves must be worn. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North.
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
3 Consulate Drive
3 Consulate Dr, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
900 sqft
Junior Two bedroom 2nd bedroom could be a home office or den also. Large Master bedroom w/Walk-in Closet.Top floor condo rental with nature views in gatehouse community. Freshly prepped with new Cortec floors and designer paint.
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Northeast Yonkers
3 Sadore Lane
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated First Floor unit no carpet needed with managment permission. Unit features new kitchen with marble tiles, refinished hardwood floors, renovated bath and lots of closets. Complex offers playgrounds and Pool.
Northeast Yonkers
4 Sadore Lane
4 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
This is a lovely apartment that is close to all transportation, shopping, parks and schools There is no parking This is a first floor unit and area rugs can be used! All wood floors. The unit will be cleaned and the air conditioner will be replaced.
Results within 5 miles of Tuckahoe
Verified
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,745
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,034
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,649
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 5L Available 07/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
Northwest Yonkers
1116-1120 Warburton Avenue
1116 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
Come home to this beautiful apartment at The River Hill Condo in NW Yonkers Greystone neighborhood. Secluded between a privacy wall and the Hudson River. Open concept living; tile flooring; on site laundry and storage.
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.
281 Garth Road
281 Garth Road, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit.
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
Northwest Yonkers
1020 Warburton Avenue
1020 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
789 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a condo in a desirable doorman building with an incredible view of the Hudson River and a 1 minute walk to the train. Oversized balcony off the living room and bedroom with direct views of the palisades and the Hudson River.
Residence Park
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1525 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo For Rent. Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
