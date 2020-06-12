Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft. The first floor features 4100 sqft. of commercial/retail space that plays a large role in keeping Troy fun and lively! The physical address is 172-176 River Street.



Additionally, The River Street Lofts is the first apartment building in downtown Troy to use green energy and environmentally friendly building techniques. The entire roof is covered by solar panels which generate almost 40% of residential power required. Additionally, we have invested in high efficiency hot water heaters, high efficiency lighting, high efficiency gas furnaces and air conditioners, and the latest energy saving washer/dryer combination appliances. These features save you, the resident, money.



No Pets Allowed



