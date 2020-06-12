All apartments in Troy
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

The River Street Lofts

172 River Street · (518) 344-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

172 River Street, Troy, NY 12180
Downtown Troy

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft. The first floor features 4100 sqft. of commercial/retail space that plays a large role in keeping Troy fun and lively! The physical address is 172-176 River Street.

Additionally, The River Street Lofts is the first apartment building in downtown Troy to use green energy and environmentally friendly building techniques. The entire roof is covered by solar panels which generate almost 40% of residential power required. Additionally, we have invested in high efficiency hot water heaters, high efficiency lighting, high efficiency gas furnaces and air conditioners, and the latest energy saving washer/dryer combination appliances. These features save you, the resident, money.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4248398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The River Street Lofts have any available units?
The River Street Lofts has 3 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The River Street Lofts have?
Some of The River Street Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The River Street Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The River Street Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The River Street Lofts pet-friendly?
No, The River Street Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does The River Street Lofts offer parking?
Yes, The River Street Lofts does offer parking.
Does The River Street Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The River Street Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The River Street Lofts have a pool?
No, The River Street Lofts does not have a pool.
Does The River Street Lofts have accessible units?
No, The River Street Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does The River Street Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The River Street Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does The River Street Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The River Street Lofts has units with air conditioning.
