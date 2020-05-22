All apartments in Troy
48 South Lake Avenue

48 South Lake Avenue · (518) 344-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY 12180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Cozy garden level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Den available in Troy's Sycaway Hill neighborhood. Recently updated, this apartment has tile flooring in the kitchen, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and den and ceramic tile in the bathroom. Den can be used as a dining or living room and the smaller bedroom can be used as an office space. Residents pay gas, electric, cable and internet.

Pets are welcome, fee's and breed restrictions apply. Off- street parking and laundry on site. Professionally managed by Redburn Property Services. (Online resident portal, online bill pay, 24 Hour emergency phone service)
Welcome to the Sycaway Hill neighborhood. Our property is located on the corner of South Lake and Prout Avenue. Controlled building access, off street parking, online bill pay, 24 hour emergency call service, high speed wireless internet available. Cat and Dog friendly (no aggressive breeds and pet fee's apply) The residents at this property love the area because of how quiet and peaceful the surrounding neighborhood is. The location is ideal for traveling to and from major roadways or to stop in troy's historic downtown for a bite to eat or some drinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 South Lake Avenue have any available units?
48 South Lake Avenue has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 South Lake Avenue have?
Some of 48 South Lake Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 South Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 South Lake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 South Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 South Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 48 South Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 48 South Lake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 48 South Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 South Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 South Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 South Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 South Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 South Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 South Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 South Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 South Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 South Lake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
