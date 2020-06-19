All apartments in Troy
48 New turnpike rd 1
48 New turnpike rd 1

48 New Turnpike Road · (518) 334-2808
Location

48 New Turnpike Road, Troy, NY 12182
Lansingburgh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasantdale apartment - Property Id: 292598

About 48 New Turnpike Road #1 Apartment will be available to rent in july tenant is responsible for electricity .
This is a perfect apartment for a small family or couple. This house is situated in a very nice residential area across from New Turnpike Elementary. The hard wood floors are great touch and the house has plenty of room for storage. There are two closets in the master bedroom, storage in the mud room and there is even additional storage in the basement. The house is relatively quiet and is a very safe neighborhood in Troy. There is a one month security deposit. The bathroom was just remodeled. The dining room, living room, kitchen and bathrooms were just painted. There is a new refrigerator and washer and dryer in the apartment. New kitchen cabinets were just installed as well. fill out application on site credit score ,Employment verification, income verification and landlord reference is necessary
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292598
Property Id 292598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

