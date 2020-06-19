48 New turnpike rd 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasantdale apartment - Property Id: 292598



About 48 New Turnpike Road #1 Apartment will be available to rent in july tenant is responsible for electricity .

This is a perfect apartment for a small family or couple. This house is situated in a very nice residential area across from New Turnpike Elementary. The hard wood floors are great touch and the house has plenty of room for storage. There are two closets in the master bedroom, storage in the mud room and there is even additional storage in the basement. The house is relatively quiet and is a very safe neighborhood in Troy. There is a one month security deposit. The bathroom was just remodeled. The dining room, living room, kitchen and bathrooms were just painted. There is a new refrigerator and washer and dryer in the apartment. New kitchen cabinets were just installed as well. fill out application on site credit score ,Employment verification, income verification and landlord reference is necessary

No Pets Allowed



