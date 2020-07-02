All apartments in Troy
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

463 FULTON ST

463 Fulton Street · (518) 526-1274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

463 Fulton Street, Troy, NY 12180
Downtown Troy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feeling of being on top of the world in this 4th floor spacious and light filled apartment,located in the heart of Historic Downtown Troy within walking distance to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, popular Farmer's Market and Hudson River. Shiny Hardwood Floors, skylights, paddle fans, plenty of built in dresser closets, claw foot tub, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and many more unique features. Pets allowed. One month's rent for security plus one month's rent upon signing lease. Good credit and proof of funds required. Dogs extra $50 per month, Cats extra $30 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 FULTON ST have any available units?
463 FULTON ST has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 463 FULTON ST have?
Some of 463 FULTON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 FULTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
463 FULTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 FULTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 463 FULTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 463 FULTON ST offer parking?
No, 463 FULTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 463 FULTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 FULTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 FULTON ST have a pool?
No, 463 FULTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 463 FULTON ST have accessible units?
No, 463 FULTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 463 FULTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 FULTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 463 FULTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 463 FULTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
