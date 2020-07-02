463 FULTON ST

Amenities

Feeling of being on top of the world in this 4th floor spacious and light filled apartment,located in the heart of Historic Downtown Troy within walking distance to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, popular Farmer's Market and Hudson River. Shiny Hardwood Floors, skylights, paddle fans, plenty of built in dresser closets, claw foot tub, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and many more unique features. Pets allowed. One month's rent for security plus one month's rent upon signing lease. Good credit and proof of funds required. Dogs extra $50 per month, Cats extra $30 per month.